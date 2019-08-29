Juvenile Records Shouldn't Bar Child Care Work, Suit Says

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 10:32 AM EDT) -- The Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care was hit with a proposed class action in state superior court Thursday, challenging the state's use of juvenile court records to permanently bar people from child care employment, which the suit claims particularly impacts people of color. The suit was brought by Tara Gregory, a 49-year-old black woman living in Boston, who says she has worked in child care for the past two decades. According to the suit, the EEC sent her a note saying she is barred for life from continuing to work in child care, without any ability to appeal, because...

