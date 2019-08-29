Canon Whistleblower Says Claims Distinct From Earlier Suit

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A whistleblower accusing Canon USA of bilking the federal government told a Texas federal court that a magistrate judge erred in finding her claims should be blocked, saying her allegations are not based on an already-resolved separate suit in which the government was involved. Stephanie Schweizer, a relator in the government's suit against Canon, argued on Wednesday that a magistrate judge had incorrectly applied the so-called government action bar, which prohibits whistleblower lawsuits under the False Claims Act if the issues are the subject of another civil litigation action involving the government. Schweizer, who had previously sued Océ North America, a Canon...

