Sortis Invests $60M In Wash. Opportunity Zone Project

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 2:39 PM EDT) -- Sortis Holdings has provided $59.8 million in equity for phase two of a senior living project in an opportunity zone in Tukwila, Washington, according to an announcement from the private equity firm on Thursday. Sortis Holdings Inc. invested money from its $100 million opportunity zone fund for the second phase of Tukwila Village. Phase two of the project is slated to have 204 apartment units, 8,300 square feet of retail and commercial space, parking and six live-work units. Congress created opportunity zones as part of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and the program gives investors tax benefits for putting...

