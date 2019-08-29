Cboe Wants Out Of Index Manipulation MDL For Good

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 4:14 PM EDT) -- The Chicago Board Options Exchange urged an Illinois federal judge Wednesday to permanently excuse it from multidistrict litigation over alleged manipulation of its volatility index, saying that after years of litigation investors haven’t managed to shake loose “confidential witnesses, smoking-gun documents or admissions of fault.” Amended claims from investors that Cboe intended to manipulate the market are even weaker than their earlier attempts, the exchange said in a dismissal bid. It argued the investors have based their case on speculation that an unspecified person within Cboe had the motive and opportunity to carry out a “years-long plot” to defraud market participants...

