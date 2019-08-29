P&G Cancer Trial Win Withstands Fight Over Barred EBay Talc

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 4:56 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court Thursday refused to disturb a jury win for a Procter & Gamble Co. predecessor over claims a now-deceased woman developed mesothelioma by using its allegedly asbestos-contaminated products, saying a judge was right to exclude from evidence vintage talcum powder purchased on eBay. The appellate panel said the judge correctly barred the admission of such evidence at trial after concluding the samples were not properly authenticated since the woman's widower, David Fishbain, failed to show "an unbroken chain of custody" during the more than 40 years between their alleged production and the 2012 eBay purchase by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS