Struggling Soccer League Says MLS Used Letter To Malign It

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 4:27 PM EDT) -- The North American Soccer League has gone on the offensive against Major League Soccer in its antitrust suit, calling MLS' recent letter discussing a 2016 corruption plea deal struck by NASL's former chairman nothing more than a "transparent effort to disparage NASL." NASL said on Wednesday that MLS' Aug. 22 letter, which sought to prevent Aaron Davidson from clawing back a copy of his 2016 plea deal with Brooklyn federal prosecutors, was really just an improper, backdoor attempt to "tar NASL before this court with unfounded assertions of guilt by association." Davidson is not directly involved in NASL's suit, but was the president...

