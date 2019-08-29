China May Not Immediately Counter Trump's Latest Tariffs

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 1:38 PM EDT) -- The Chinese government indicated Thursday that it may not retaliate against the Trump administration's tariff hikes set to take effect Sept. 1, saying it will instead focus its energy on encouraging the U.S. to reverse course. Beijing has retaliated against the U.S. step for step over the past year of tariff escalation between the two powerhouses, but Ministry of Commerce spokesman Gao Feng did not explicitly say that the government planned to continue that pattern against President Donald Trump's latest move to raise all of his current and pending tariffs on Chinese goods by 5 percentage points. "China has sufficient means...

