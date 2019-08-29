Pa. Regulator Fines Sunoco $319K Over Pipeline Issues

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection on Thursday announced two fines totaling roughly $319,000 for environmental issues related to Sunoco Pipeline LP's troubled Mariner East 2 pipeline project. The Pennsylvania DEP — which in February halted permits for the project over compliance issues — said Sunoco had discharged drilling fluids into a variety of rivers, tributaries and surface waters across 10 counties during construction last year. That problem resulted in a $240,840 penalty for the company over alleged violations of the Clean Streams Law and Dam Safety and Encroachment Act. State regulators also issued a $78,621 penalty over the company's allegedly faulty...

