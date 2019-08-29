Pentagon, GSA Award $7.6B Cloud Contract

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 8:07 PM EDT) -- A General Dynamics unit and its partners were awarded a $7.6 billion office services cloud contract with the federal government, according to a Thursday announcement from the U.S. Department of Defense and General Services Administration. The agencies said General Dynamics’ CSRA LLC, Dell Marketing LP and Miniburn Technology Group LLC won the contract to help replace the Pentagon’s legacy information technology office applications with one cloud-based system across all the military services. The Defense Enterprise Office Solutions, or DEOS, cloud contract is part of the defense department’s strategy to move many of its IT functions to the cloud, according to the...

