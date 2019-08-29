NLRB Says Misclassifying Workers Doesn't Violate Labor Law

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT) -- A split National Labor Relations Board ruled Thursday that misclassifying employees as independent contractors doesn't break federal labor law because it doesn't interfere with worker organizing rights — even though independent contractors can’t unionize. The NLRB affirmed an agency judge’s ruling that a company misclassified its workers as independent contractors but did not agree that the move violated the NLRA. (AP) The board’s three-member Republican majority affirmed an agency judge’s ruling that medical logistics company Velox Express misclassified its workers as independent contractors but did not agree with the judge that the company's move violated the NLRA. The board's decision means...

