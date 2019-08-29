Deals Rumor Mill: Aramco, Hilton Grand Vacations, Ferretti

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Saudi Aramco could bifurcate a planned initial public offering, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. According to the report, the oil giant is considering listing some of its shares in Saudi Arabia later this year, and then listing additional shares internationally next year or in 2021. Citing anonymous sources, the outlet reported that the company is considering Tokyo for the latter offering. The Journal's report comes after Reuters reported this month that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wants the state-run oil giant valued at $2 trillion as the company reignites talks to go public. Timeshare operator Hilton Grand Vacations is...

