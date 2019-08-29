Treasury Blacklists Lebanese Bank Over Hezbollah Ties

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury on Thursday slapped sanctions on a Lebanese bank with alleged ties to Hezbollah as the Trump administration continues to tighten its grip on the Iranian government, which the U.S. says is backing the terrorist group. Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control labeled Jammal Trust Bank SAL and some affiliates as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist, freezing their assets in the U.S. and prohibiting all people and companies in the U.S. from transacting with the bank. "Treasury is targeting Jammal Trust Bank and its subsidiaries for brazenly enabling Hizballah's financial activities. Corrupt financial institutions like Jammal...

