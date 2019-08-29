Tesla Report Estimates Damages From Dealing With 'Saboteur'

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- An ex-employee accused of stealing Tesla trade secrets and siphoning them to third parties had secretly leaked information on Tesla's Model 3 production woes to the media, triggering a multimillion-dollar dive in Tesla's market capitalization, the electric automaker claimed in a court filing Wednesday. Tesla Inc. filed a confidential expert report in Nevada federal court from Jeffrey H. Kinrich, managing principal of the consulting firm Analysis Group Inc., estimating the damages that Tesla claims it sustained from the "breach of loyalty" by Martin Tripp, a former process technician at Tesla's Gigafactory in Sparks, Nevada, whom the company labeled as a "saboteur."...

