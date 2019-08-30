Winston & Strawn IP Partner Joins Bryan Cave In Chicago

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 2:21 PM EDT) -- Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner LLP has hired a former Winston & Strawn attorney with more than 30 years of intellectual property litigation experience to serve as deputy leader of its IP practice group, the firm announced Thursday. Jonathan E. Retsky has joined Bryan Cave’s Chicago office as a partner after decades of handling all forms of patent, trademark, copyright and trade secret cases, the firm said. The move gives Retsky the opportunity to join a "full service" intellectual property practice, he said in an interview with Law360 on Friday. "I really am attracted to the full scope IP practice the firm...

