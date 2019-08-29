Cullen And Dykman Helps With $55M NYC Building Loan

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 5:09 PM EDT) -- New York Community Bank has loaned $55 million to real estate firm MJ Orbach Associates for an office and retail building on West 39th Street in Midtown Manhattan, and Cullen and Dykman worked on the deal, according to records made public Thursday in New York. The loan is for 260 W. 39th St., and about $13.6 million of the loan will go toward new financing for the property, with the remainder earmarked for refinancing preexisting debt. The 19-story building has 160,000 square feet of office space and 17,000 square feet of retail, according to MJ Orbach's website. Mortgage documents filed Thursday indicate...

