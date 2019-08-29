Va. Justices Affirm Patient's Trial Win In Botched-Surgery Suit

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 6:10 PM EDT) -- The Virginia Supreme Court affirmed Thursday a jury's $800,000 award to a woman who sued a plastic surgeon for causing her partial blindness after a cosmetic eye procedure, rejecting the doctor's argument that his expert witness was improperly questioned by the woman's counsel. The state's highest court unanimously upheld the Fairfax County Circuit Court jury's verdict in a suit accusing Dr. Michael Phillip Gross and William Plastic Surgery and Spa Services Co. LLC of botching patient Supen Peze Stuart's blepharoplasty, a procedure to remove excess skin and fat from the upper eyelids, which caused her to lose vision in her right...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS