Nurse Staffing Co. Strikes $2M Deal To End OT Suit

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has given his initial blessing to a $2 million settlement resolving a suit accusing a health care staffing company of shorting workers on pay by not including reimbursements for housing and meals in their regular rates when calculating overtime wages. U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England Jr. signed off on the settlement Thursday, finding that the agreement between Advanced Medical Personnel Services Inc. — a staffing company for nurses and therapists — and its workers was fair and reasonable. The judge also granted the workers’ request to certify a class of about 1,550 members for settlement purposes....

