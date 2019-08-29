Brothers' Sentences For Tax Fraud Upheld By 11th Circ.

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- The government justifiably sought prison terms of five years or more for two brothers convicted of filing fraudulent returns because it reasonably calculated almost $2.5 million in resulting lost tax revenue, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Thursday in upholding the sentences. The government used an acceptable method to calculate the tax losses created by Frederick and Willie Jenkins, a unanimous three-judge panel said, adding that the district court sentencing the brothers permissibly considered their supposedly political statements about the government in determining their sentence. The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia originally sentenced Frederick Jenkins to 78 months and...

