Gov't Must Restart Medicare Payments To True Health: Judge

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Thursday ordered the federal government to resume Medicare payments to bankrupt medical testing company True Health Diagnostics LLC, saying the suspension of the payments over fraud allegations violates the company's Chapter 11 stay. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey ruled the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ decision to withhold the payments was a violation of the bankruptcy stay and rejected the agency’s argument the suspension was an exercise of regulatory powers exempt from the stay. “Nothing in the record suggests the defendant’s withholding of the post-petition Medicare payments is for any purpose other than protecting its pecuniary...

