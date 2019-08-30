Va. Radiologist Wins Trial Over Missed Bowel Obstruction

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A Virginia radiologist beat a medical malpractice suit at trial in federal court, fending off a woman’s claim that he had missed a bowel obstruction on her CT scan that led to the loss of much of her small intestine. The three-day trial wrapped up Wednesday, and the jury delivered its verdict in favor of radiologist Seyed A. Emamian on Thursday afternoon. Emamian had been accused of one count of medical malpractice for allegedly spotting the blockage, a bowel knot, two days late. Virginia resident Lisa Sowers went to a walk-in medical clinic in Virginia in April 2017 complaining of abdominal...

