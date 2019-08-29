Del. Justices Deny Fee Appeal In Goldman Sachs Suit

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 9:51 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a lawsuit intervenor's bid to appeal a lower court's denial of a $575,000 fee that he requested for challenging the settlement of a stockholder suit over Goldman Sachs Group director pay. In a brief order, a three-justice panel denied Sean J. Griffith's two appeals of a July decision by Vice Chancellor Sam Glasscock III that granted him a $100,000 fee for his intervention in the case. Writing for the panel, Justice James T. Vaughn Jr. said Griffith did not meet the "strict standards" to warrant an interlocutory review, as "the case is not exceptional...

