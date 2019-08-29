Florida Atty Disbarred For Misuse Of Elderly Clients' Funds

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court disbarred a Windermere, Florida, attorney Thursday for bilking elderly clients out of hundreds of thousands of dollars, rejecting a referee's recommendation of a 24-month suspension after finding no evidence to support a conclusion the lawyer should be credited for showing remorse. In a 17-page order, the high court otherwise approved of the court-appointed referee's findings that Dennis L. Horton violated several Rules Regulating The Florida Bar, including deliberately or knowingly engaging in dishonest and deceitful behavior. The court additionally agreed with the application of several other aggravating and mitigating factors. But the justices said the referee's finding...

