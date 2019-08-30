Joint Employer, OT Rules Headline Packed Regulatory Queue

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- As 2019 enters the home stretch, ambitious regulatory agendas laid out by the U.S. Department of Labor and National Labor Relations Board have set the stage for an active autumn that could include eagerly anticipated final versions of rules on overtime pay and joint employment. As outlined in the Trump administration’s spring unified agenda, acting Labor Secretary Patrick Pizzella and NLRB Chairman John Ring have a jam-packed regulatory slate in front of them, with some rules in their early stages and others on the precipice of being finalized. But with next year's presidential election looming, attorneys say agencies are in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS