Fla. Jurors Told Pelvic Mesh Degraded Inside Woman's Body

Law360, Miami (January 6, 2020, 7:55 PM EST) -- Attorneys for a Miami woman suing Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon Inc. over an allegedly defective pelvic mesh opened the trial Monday by telling jurors the product has a history of infecting tissue and degrading over time inside the human body, resulting in constant pain for their client. James Ferraro, who represents plaintiff Charlotte Salinero, told jurors in a Miami federal courthouse that his client had to have the pelvic mesh removed in 2017 because of fistulas, fecal incontinence and severe pain that Salinero alleges were caused by Ethicon's Artisyn Mesh product. The polypropylene, a plastic used to make the mesh,...

