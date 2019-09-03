2 Reports Raise Real Estate Concerns For Franchisors

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 3:20 PM EDT) -- Franchise law focuses on disclosure and agreements designed to facilitate business development. Many franchise agreements pay little attention to real estate concerns and yet, for franchise systems built on physical locations, real estate inevitably becomes a vital concern. Two recent news articles concerning franchisers are interesting because of their grounding in real estate concerns. The first article concerns Yum! Brands Inc. and its appointment of a new CEO.[1] Yum! Brands has over 48,000 restaurants in more than 145 countries and territories primarily operating the company’s restaurant brands — KFC, Pizza Hut Inc. and Taco Bell, global leaders of the chicken, pizza...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS