Ex-Chair Of Native Women’s Nonprofit Charged With Fraud

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The ex-chairwoman of a nonprofit that fights domestic and sexual violence against Native American women has been charged in Montana federal court with stealing federal grant money to make nonwork trips to Las Vegas and get paid double for a day’s work. Meredith McConnell, former head of the Montana Native Women’s Coalition, was arraigned Thursday in a 10-count indictment accusing her and the group’s ex-treasurer, Barbara Mary Daychief, of embezzling from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women, which provides grants for victim services, according to U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme of the District of Montana. “The indictment alleges...

