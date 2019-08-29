Tinder Seeks Arbitration For Ex-Exec's Sexual Assault Claims

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A former Tinder marketing executive claiming the dating app and its parent company unlawfully fired her after conducting a "sham" investigation into her alleged sexual assault by Tinder's former CEO must pursue her claims in arbitration, the companies have told a California federal judge. Rosette Pambakian, who was Tinder Inc.'s head of marketing and communications, signed an agreement that requires her to resolve all employment-related issues outside of court, the dating app, parent company Match Group Inc. and its former CEO Gregory Blatt told the judge Wednesday in a motion to compel arbitration. Blatt and the companies said that while Pambakian...

