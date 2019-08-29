Stock-Drop Suit Against LaCroix Maker Fizzles Out

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- National Beverage Corp. dodged securities claims on Thursday related to sexual harassment allegations faced by its top executive and accusations that its flagship product, LaCroix, is not as "all natural" as it purports. U.S. District Judge K. Michael Moore dismissed a putative class action brought last year by an investor who claimed the beverage company should be held liable for a stock price plummet that occurred after allegations of harassment by CEO Nick Caporella emerged. Shareholder Thomas W. Luczak said the allegations belied National Beverage's code of ethics and that the company had made other false representations — about LaCroix being...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS