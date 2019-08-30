Atty Can't Use SLAPP Law To Kill Breach Claims: Calif. Panel

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT) -- A Golden State attorney can’t use the state’s anti-SLAPP statute to kill a suit alleging he accepted a $100,000 retainer fee from a bankrupt client to pursue meritless claims just to keep the money out of creditors’ hands, a California appeals court has found. Attorney Terry L. Gilbeau appealed after a state trial court reached the same conclusion, finding that Gilbeau shut down the suit against him by using California laws designed to stop so-called strategic lawsuits against public participation, or SLAPP suits, dead in their tracks. SLAPP suits are cases that “masquerade as ordinary lawsuits” but are really just meritless...

