11 Current, Ex-Houston Judges Knocked For Bail Practices

Law360 (August 29, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- Nearly a dozen current and former Houston trial court judges were admonished by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct for barring personal release bonds in criminal cases assigned to their courts, according to documents made public Thursday. The SCJC admonished three current and eight former Harris County District Court judges who it said "failed to comply with the law, and failed to maintain competence in the law" by telling criminal law hearing officers not to issue personal recognizance bonds in any cases assigned to the judges' courts. Harris County criminal law hearing officers are available around the clock each day of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS