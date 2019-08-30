New Era Seeks Win In TM Suit By Boston Apparel Startup

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 5:43 PM EDT) -- New Era Cap Co. asked a federal judge for a win Thursday in a suit brought by a small Boston-area apparel company, claiming the startup has produced no evidence to show that New Era's "Fear of God" line of hats infringed on the smaller business' common law trademark. After months of discovery, God’s Era, a small company started by a Chelsea, Massachusetts, college student, was unable to back up its infringement claim, New Era said in a summary judgment motion. God’s Era said in its May 2018 complaint that it was shocked to learn that New Era had filed an opposition...

