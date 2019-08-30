T-Mobile Urges Subpoena’s End In Access Fee Suit

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- T-Mobile has told an Illinois federal judge that it’s fed up with discovery demands from a conference call company that claims it was defrauded by a T-Mobile policy imposing a cent-a-minute charge on calls using its service. Free Conferencing Corp. didn’t like the facts unearthed by a subpoena to T-Mobile, so it’s trying to change the target of the subpoena and impose “punitive” discovery costs, the telecom titan said Wednesday in its motion to quash. The fight over conference-call fees began in 2016 when carrier Inteliquent Inc. sued Free Conferencing alleging that when its customers freely used Free Conferencing's service, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS