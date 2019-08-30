Allergan To Pay $5M To Exit Ohio Opioid Bellwethers

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 10:12 AM EDT) -- Allergan PLC on Friday said it had reached a $5 million settlement with the lead bellwether cases in multidistrict opioid litigation brought by two Ohio counties. Allergan said it will pay $5 million total to two Ohio counties to end their claims in the opioid MDL, a deal that follows Endo Pharmaceuticals’ $10 million settlement with the counties last week. (AP) Allergan said it would pay $1.9 million to Summit County and $3.1 million to Cuyahoga County, Ohio, ending their claims ahead of the upcoming Oct. 21 trial over claims that drugmakers and distributors fed fire to the opioid crisis with...

