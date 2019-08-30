Ky. Gov. Wins Fight Over Outside Attys In Opioid Suits

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 4:09 PM EDT) -- The Kentucky Supreme Court said Gov. Matt Bevin's finance and administration secretary had the power to cancel a contract that the state attorney general's office entered into with a team of private law firms to help with the state's lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies over the opioid crisis. The state's high court on Thursday said that Finance and Administration Cabinet Secretary William Landrum's decision to drop the contract with a group of firms to assist in litigating opioid suits on the state's behalf on a contingency fee was not arbitrary. Landrum's decision to drop the contract came at the urging of a...

