Chimicles Schwartz, Zuckerman Get $4M Fees In Cigna Suit

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Attorneys from Chimicles Schwartz and Zuckerman Spaeder will get $4.2 million in costs and fees from an $11.8 million settlement between a class of chiropractors and Cigna and American Specialty Health Inc., after a Pennsylvania federal judge formally approved the deal Thursday. U.S. District Judge Nitza I. Quinones Alejandro approved the final settlement of allegations that American Specialty Health had arbitrarily denied certain benefits claims by Cigna-insured patients seeking care from out-of-network chiropractors. The settlement included paying attorneys from Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith LLP and Zuckerman Spaeder LLP, who had taken the case on a contingency fee basis, one-third of...

