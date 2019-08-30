Halt To Pipeline Work Unnecessary, Feds Tell 4th Circ.

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups shouldn't be allowed to halt construction on the Mountain Valley pipeline while they challenge the legality of an underlying U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service assessment because new construction on the project has already been suspended, federal agencies told the Fourth Circuit. Mountain Valley Pipeline LLC has suspended all new construction activities on the natural gas pipeline that pose a risk to threatened or endangered species, so there's no need for the Fourth Circuit to impose a pause on the work, the FWS and the U.S. Department of the Interior argued Thursday. That suspension is binding and can only be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS