Alice Axed Claims From Over 1,000 Patents In 5 Years: Study

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 10:10 PM EDT) -- Federal courts and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board have invalidated claims from more than 1,000 patents under the U.S. Supreme Court’s Alice decision since it came down five years ago, according to a new study by a former Fenwick & West LLP partner. Robert Sachs, who now runs a solo practice, has been publishing his study in IPWatchdog, breaking down how many patents had claims invalidated under Alice, how often those decisions are affirmed, when in the legal process the invalidation happens and which judges are taking the most action. Sachs partnered with Fenwick associate Christopher King and legal support...

