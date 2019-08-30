Convicted Georgeson Adviser Gets 3rd Trial In Tix Swap Case

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 2:47 PM EDT) -- A former Georgeson LLC adviser convicted of swapping expensive sports and concert tickets for peeks at shareholder voting data won another new trial, her third, when a Massachusetts federal judge ruled Friday that a jury should not have learned about another person pleading guilty to the same alleged scheme. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns said the case against Donna Ackerly was "hardly overwhelming to begin with." A federal prosecutor mentioning that alleged co-conspirator Brian Zentmyer, who did not testify during Ackerly's trial, had already admitted to the same conspiracy Ackerly was charged with is enough to set aside the jury's...

