Pa. Sports Bar Not Busy Enough To Hire H-2B Staff, DOL Says

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania restaurant can't hire temporary foreign workers under the H-2B visa program after a U.S. Department of Labor appellate board ruled that the sports bar, located near a university, hadn't proved a need for more workers during the school year. The Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals held Thursday that Copperhead Grille — located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, less than a mile from DeSales University — had not shown it needed to hire more food preparation workers from October to June under the H-2B program, which allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers during peak times when domestic labor can't be...

