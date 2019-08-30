4 Key Insurance Rulings You May Have Missed This Summer

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 7:11 PM EDT) -- Several important insurance opinions flew under the radar this summer, including a Delaware court's decision that a government investigation notice triggers an insurer's duty to defend its policyholder and a Pennsylvania appellate court's ruling that a carrier must defend claims that an insured's faulty repair work damaged someone else's property. Here, Law360 breaks down four recent insurance rulings that attorneys should know. Conduent State Healthcare v. AIG Specialty Insurance Co. Ruling on an issue of first impression under Delaware law, a state judge held June 24 that a policyholder is entitled to defense coverage when it receives a notice from a...

