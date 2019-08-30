FCC's Pai Defends Unchanged RF Exposure Limits For 5G

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 3:00 PM EDT) -- FCC Chairman Ajit Pai recently defended his agency's decision to leave radio frequency exposure limits untouched for the 5G era, responding to a congressman who expressed concerns about the FCC's "transparen[cy]" in setting and retaining the standards. In early August, Pai circulated a proposal that finds the agency’s current standards are among the strictest worldwide and are still effective in protecting people from harmful wireless transmissions. Pai held out this development when he responded to Rep. Peter DeFazio’s concerns over the FCC’s standards-setting process and its reliance on research by bodies like the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. "Based on counsel...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS