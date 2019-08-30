How A New Law Affects Texas Wind Farm Leases

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 1:49 PM EDT) -- The Texas Legislature recently passed House Bill 2845, imposing specific requirements on wind energy leases and wind developers’ decommissioning obligations for wind energy projects. While wind leases typically impose obligations on project companies relating to the removal of wind projects, H.B. 2845 mandates that wind leases must include specific provisions describing such obligations. This article summarizes (1) which wind energy agreements are subject to the law; (2) how the law affects existing wind energy leases; (3) the key requirements relating to real property restoration; and (4) the key requirements relating to posting financial assurance for decommissioning. Which Wind Agreements Will Be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS