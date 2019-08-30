Guatemalan Woman’s Asylum Bid Revived Over New Dangers

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 8:11 PM EDT) -- A Guatemalan woman has another shot at asylum after the First Circuit said Friday that the Board of Immigration Appeals must asses her evidence that the Latin American country has become more dangerous for members of a Mayan activist organization she is a part of. A three-judge panel ruled that the BIA erred in denying Marta Perez-Tino’s bid to reopen her immigration case, saying that her evidence of new dangers for the members of Organizacion Maya K’iche', or OMK, in Guatemala could excuse her tardy filing, which came more than seven years after the board denied her previous asylum bid. “It appears...

