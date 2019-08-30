Trump's Labor Orders Will Bring 'Chaos,' Unions Tell D.C. Circ.

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- Unions that represent federal employees pushed the full D.C. Circuit on Friday to revive a suit challenging three Trump administration executive orders aimed at reforming the nation's civil service system, saying a recent panel decision funneling their claims to an administrative agency will sow "chaos" in federal workplaces. The unions are seeking an en banc review of a July decision that said U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson lacked jurisdiction to declare unlawful certain portions of the three May 2018 executive orders signed by President Donald Trump, or to block their implementation. In addition to reversing Judge Jackson's finding on...

