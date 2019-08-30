Church Shooting Victims Can Sue US Over Background Check

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit on Friday reversed a finding that the federal government can't be sued over its failure to block white supremacist Dylann Roof from buying the gun with which he killed nine black people in a 2015 attack at a South Carolina church. Surviving victims and families of those killed at Mother Emanuel A.M.E. church in Charleston, South Carolina on June 17, 2015, are suing over a background check failure that occurred when Roof sought to buy the Glock pistol two months earlier. A recent arrest on narcotics charges should have disqualified Roof, but an examiner at the National Instant Criminal...

