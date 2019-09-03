Flores Attys Fight DHS Bid To Detain Immigrant Kids Longer

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 6:22 PM EDT) -- Attorneys for a class of detained immigrant children told a California federal court that the Trump administration violated a 20-year-old settlement by issuing a new regulation that allows families to be detained together while their immigration court proceedings continue. In a brief filed late on Friday, the attorneys said the regulation, which strikes down a 20-day limit on detaining minors, would “eviscerate” the “crucial protections” for children established by the settlement agreement, which was signed in 1997 as part of the long-running class action known as Flores. The Trump administration’s rule — which takes effect in October — is an attempt...

