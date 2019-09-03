$12B ACA About-Face Unprecedented, Insurers Tell Justices

Law360 (September 3, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Health insurers are urging the U.S. Supreme Court not to let the federal government get away with an alleged “bait-and-switch,” telling the justices that Congress unlawfully reneged on $12 billion owed under an Affordable Care Act stabilization program. In opening briefs on Friday, a quartet of insurers asked the high court to overturn a split Federal Circuit decision upholding Congress’ denial of promised funding for the ACA’s so-called risk corridors program. “That bait-and-switch is legally indefensible and enormously consequential,” Moda and Blue Cross said in their brief. “The government’s view that it may promise boldly, renege obscurely, and avoid both financial...

