Foley & Lardner Malpractice Suit Axed Over Jurisdiction

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has dismissed a malpractice suit against a Foley & Lardner LLP partner brought by a former client that alleges the attorney blew a previous malpractice case against a Virginia firm, citing a lack of jurisdiction. Ruling in favor of Foley & Lardner and intellectual property lawyer Jonathan Moskin, U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen said Thursday that she had to dismiss the case in light of the fact that Delaware-incorporated plaintiff Protostorm Inc.'s principal place of business is actually in New York. Because the sole jurisdictional basis for having the case in federal court was diversity of...

