Risks To Avoid When Conducting Virtual Clinical Trials

Law360 (September 4, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT) -- With increased adoption and application of mobile technologies in conjunction with an evolving wearable tech market for products such as Fitbits and Apple Watches, clinical research for the development of new drugs and medical devices is rapidly going “virtual.” Acknowledging the extent to which various technologies and social networking have become entrenched in modern society, pharmaceutical and medical device companies are beginning to shift research operations from traditional brick-and-mortar facilities to cyberspace. These virtual clinical trials take full advantage of existing online infrastructure by digitizing all trial stages — from advertising, recruitment and the informed consent process to patient counseling, monitoring...

