Benefits Provider Will Face Class Claims In ERISA Fee Suit

Law360 (August 30, 2019, 6:57 PM EDT) -- A group of participants in employee benefit plans offered by the Fringe Benefit Group can move forward as a class of about 90,000 members in their suit alleging the company flouted the Employee Retirement Income Security by charging excessive fees, a Texas federal judge ruled. In his Friday order, U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks certified a class of all the participants and beneficiaries provided benefits through the Contractors and Employee Retirement Trust and Contractors Plan Trust in a suit accusing the Fringe Benefits Group and Fringe Insurance Benefits Inc., which administer and market the plans, of breaching their fiduciary duties under...

